Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.75% of Lakeshore Acquisition II worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition II by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBBB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 31,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.76.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

