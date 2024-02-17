Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,768 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.06% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,057,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $191,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 53.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,621. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.