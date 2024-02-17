Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.31% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AQU remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,186. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

