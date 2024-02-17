Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 45,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 829.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 254,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 453,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 346,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 108.24% and a negative net margin of 966.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.