YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $42.05. YETI shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 1,139,937 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $8,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in YETI by 28.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

