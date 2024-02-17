Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 20,851 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

