ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.