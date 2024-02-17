ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.