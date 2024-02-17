Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

