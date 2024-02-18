10,000 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Humana makes up about 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

HUM stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. The stock had a trading volume of 954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

