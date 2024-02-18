116,137 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

