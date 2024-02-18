125,166 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

