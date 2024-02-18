136,687 Shares in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of byNordic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,737,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,365,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.