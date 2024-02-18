14,710 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.