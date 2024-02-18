15,299 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $545.57. The company had a trading volume of 552,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,895. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $542.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

