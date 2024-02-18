181,646 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,975,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.