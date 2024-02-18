19,686 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $512.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $514.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average of $466.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

