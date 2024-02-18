25,043 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $423.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

