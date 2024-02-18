25,245 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

