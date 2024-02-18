307,602 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 307,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. Kenvue accounts for about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. FMR LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $333,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kenvue by 379.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972,089 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.05 on Friday. 16,387,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

