33,300 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

