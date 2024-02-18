35,701 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.21. 4,841,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,257. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

