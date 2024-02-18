359,518 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 359,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,594,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 490,301 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,221,000.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

