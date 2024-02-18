3,597 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $149.61 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.