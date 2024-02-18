3,884 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.