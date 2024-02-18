3i Group (LON:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,152.54

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,152.54 ($27.19) and traded as high as GBX 2,484 ($31.37). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,476 ($31.27), with a volume of 956,754 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.21) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,373.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,153.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 533.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

