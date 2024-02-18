4,333 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $119,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $212.26. 1,441,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

