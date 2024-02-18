4,479 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

