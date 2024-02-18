51,387 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $124.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.