57,412 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.21.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

