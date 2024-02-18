7,275 Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USMC opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.