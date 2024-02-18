9,184 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,092. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

