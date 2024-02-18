AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,807. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $178.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $319.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

