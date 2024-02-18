Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170,551 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Accenture worth $1,532,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.48. 2,410,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.98. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

