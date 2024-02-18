Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $557.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

