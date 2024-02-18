Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.82

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.82 ($2.64) and traded as high as GBX 210.50 ($2.66). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 105,552 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

