Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head to Head Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.25 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $599.09 million 0.97 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -4.06

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Solutions and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75

Groupon has a consensus target price of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 29.34%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

