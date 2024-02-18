Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,530 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Aflac worth $103,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,492,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 181,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 89.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

