Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

