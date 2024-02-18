Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

NYSE:ADC opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock worth $1,766,749. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

