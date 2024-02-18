Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 25,877 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

