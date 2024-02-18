Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,811 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

IDXX traded down $13.29 on Friday, reaching $555.54. 376,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.