Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AES
In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.
AES Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is currently -78.41%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
