Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.