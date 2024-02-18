Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.73 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE F traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,228,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

