Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.90 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

CAG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

