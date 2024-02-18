Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000. HF Sinclair comprises 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DINO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

