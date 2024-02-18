Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. American Water Works accounts for about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

