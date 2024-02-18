Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.
McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %
MCK traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.06. 738,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,611. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
