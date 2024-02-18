Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 74,371 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,371 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 25,352,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202,272. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

