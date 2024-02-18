Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.17. 2,331,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

